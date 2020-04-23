Latest on COVID-19 in Trinidad

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Trinidad's Ministry of Health provided the following clinical update late yesterday. 1,454 = Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 1,220 = Number of unique patient tests completed 234 = Number of repeated tests 115 = Number of samples which have tested positive 8 = Number of deaths 41 = Number of persons discharged * No patient is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). * No patient is currently in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT