Latin America, Caribbean surpass 3 million virus cases
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AFP) — Latin America and the Caribbean today surpassed three million novel coronavirus cases, more than half of those in Brazil, according to an AFP tally.
The region is the current epicentre of the global pandemic, with 3,023,813 cases and nearly 140,000 deaths — almost half of them in Brazil, the hardest hit country in the world after the United States.
After Brazil's region-leading 66,000 deaths, Mexico has the second-highest number of fatalities with more than 31,000, and more than 261,000 cases.
Peru has more cases at nearly 310,000, but fewer deaths at 10,952. It has shown no sign of easing its lockdown measures.
Chile has also surpassed 300,000 cases, and the death toll is at more than 6,400. Authorities are looking to lift their anti-virus restrictions if the numbers continue to trend downward.
