Latin America faces 'lost decade' from coronavirus GDP drop
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said Wednesday the region's per-capita gross domestic product is likely to drop by 9.9 per cent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That would take the region back to GDP levels of 2010, something the UN commission called "a lost decade."
Unemployment rates in the region will probably average 13.5 per cent by the end of the year, up from 8.1 per cent in 2019. The number of unemployed people in the region is likely to rise from 26.1 million at the end of 2019, to 44.1 million by the end of 2020.
The value of the region's exports are expected to fall by 23 per cent compared to the year before.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy