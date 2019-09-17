Launch of Senior Citizens' Week on Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Labour and Social Security Minister, Shahine Robinson, is scheduled on Friday, September 20, to officially launch Senior Citizens' Week at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston, commencing at 10:00 am.

The week-long celebrations will be observed from Sunday, September 22, through to Tuesday October 1, 2019.

As the National Council for Senior Citizens celebrates 40 years of service to the nation they will launch Senior Citizens' Week under the theme “Older Persons: Partner in Social, Cultural and Economic Development,” the Labour Ministry said.