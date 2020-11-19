Launch of education ministry's Own Your Own Device Programme delayed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says the launch of the application process system for the Own Your Own Device (OYOD) Incentive Programme has been delayed due to technical issues.

The ministry said the organisation that was engaged to develop the system has apologised for the setback and are working to have the matter addressed as soon as possible.

The ministry also extended its apologies.

It is advising members of the public who wish to get information regarding the OYOD Programme to call 888-EDU-CATE (888-338-2283), 888-SCH-TIME (888-724-8463) or email the ministry at educate@educate.gov.jm and oyod@moey.gov.jm