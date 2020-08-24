Laura to become hurricane late Tuesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane late Tuesday, as it moves over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico.
The Met Service said Laura currently has maximum sustained winds near 95 km/h with higher gusts. She continues to move across Cuba, with showers and thunderstorms forecast to affect central and western Jamaica.
The forecast is for light to moderate and at times heavy showers and thunderstorms.
Fishers and other small craft operators who are in port are urged to exercise caution as seas conditions will continue to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, the Met Service said.
