Law coming to simplify document verification for overseas use — Chuck

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Justice Minister Delroy Chuck yesterday tabled a Bill in Parliament to simplify the process of authentication of local documents intended for use overseas, and for the recognition of foreign documents intended for use in Jamaica.

The ministry said the Bill seeks to provide the legislative framework necessary for the implementation of the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement for Legalization of Foreign Public Documents commonly known as The Apostille Convention.

An Apostille issued in respect of a document means that the document is accepted in all 118 countries that are party to the Convention without any further need for legalisation in their country or by their embassies.

The ministry noted that currently, certain documents needed for use overseas for business or personal reasons require verification through a process known as authentication or legalisation before they are accepted for use. The ministry pointed out that these documents often include those issued by a public authority as well as private documents witnessed by Justices of the Peace or Notaries Public.

It said a rise in the number of Jamaicans conducting business overseas as well as the increase of Jamaica's international profile as a hub for business and commerce has resulted in an increase in the volume of documents requiring verification.

The ministry also noted that a number of Jamaica's international partners have pointed out that it is becoming increasingly frustrating for their nationals to do business in Jamaica and for Jamaican nationals to conduct business in their countries because of lengthy authentication processes.

The ministry said with the legislation, the process involving the authentication and/or recognition of documents inclusive of birth, marriage and death certificates, patents, trademarks, educational certificates and business related documents will be less time consuming and costly.