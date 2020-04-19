Lawyer requests repatriation of Jamaican crew members

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lawyer Jennifer Housen, who represents some crew members of the Marella Discovery 2, says she wrote today to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, to request that the Government arrange the repatriation of all Jamaican nationals on the ship urgently.

“I have copied the letter to the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security. I am well aware that the government, not least the OPM (Office of the Prime Minister), has issued recent statements that in light of these extraordinary times, government and ministers are effectively "on call", and so I anticipate that with that state of readiness, my letter will no doubt be received and reviewed given its urgency,” Housen shared in a Facebook post.

The ship docked in the port city on England's south coast at approximately 4:00 am today Jamaica time.

On April 2, calls for Jamaicans to disembark went unanswered by the Government, which on March 24, closed the country's borders to incoming passengers in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, locally. This closure of the country's borders was extended on April 4 for a further 14 days.

“Several countries are arranging for the repatriation of their citizens from the UK (United Kingdom), with those citizens disembarking in the UK and repatriated to their home country by their respective governments,” she continued.

“Whilst there appears to be mention in the Jamaican media of the Government's intent to do some sort of 'controlled re-entry', certainly details of this has not been communicated to my clients, not to any other Jamaican crew member as far as they are aware,” the letter read.

“In the circumstances, I would ask, minister that you move expeditiously to arrange repatriation from the UK whilst the vessel is still docked, given the good relationship enjoyed as between the Jamaican and UK Governments. Additionally, I would respectfully ask to be kept apprised of the details of repatriation in respect of my clients, additionally, that such repatriation information be disseminated to the captain of the vessel for transmission to the Jamaican crew members, as there seems to simply be public utterances of assistance, with the crew members being wholly unaware of such, as no, information has been disseminated to them from the ministry or otherwise,” the letter continued.

Housen added: “My attached letter is specific in its request: the Jamaican Government boasts of its enviable relationship with its partners. On my clients' behalf, I ask that that enviable relationship now be leveraged in what is an extraordinary and anxious time for our fellow citizens, in order to bring them home.”