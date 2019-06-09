Leadership challenge won't endanger viability of PNP, Phillips says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips says the impending challenge to his leadership by Peter Bunting is a testament that “the democratic tradition of the PNP remains vibrant and must ultimately be seen as an indication that comrades at all levels remain passionate about the party.”

Bunting, who made the announcement yesterday in a statement, said that since the party lost the East Portland by-election there has been increasing speculation about both the desirability and the likelihood of a leadership of the PNP.

In a statement this afternoon, Phillips said that his dedication to the party is evident over many years in his various roles as General Secretary, Vice President and Campaign Director steering the PNP to many victories.

“I am glad for the expressed support of the delegates, Parliamentary and leadership groups as well as Jamaicans from all walks of life and I want to assure them that I will not allow this challenge to endanger the viability of the PNP or its commitment to the Jamaican people to provide alternative leadership and effective governance,” said Phillips.

Accordingly, he urged the matter of leadership to be settled in a timely manner and one which serves the best interests of the PNP so that the party can refocus its efforts on the critical national issues that are plaguing Jamaica at this time.

“Our paramount consideration must be to provide the Jamaican people with a strong and effective alternative to an out of control JLP government which has unleashed unprecedented scales of corruption on the Jamaican landscape.”