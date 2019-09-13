Leave continues for CMU head Pinnock
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Head of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Professor Fritz Pinnock will not return to his duties at the institution on Monday as was expected.
Pinnock's leave-of-absence, which was previously extended by a month, should have ended today.
Pinnock had voluntarily applied for, and was granted leave by the CMU Board while investigations surrounding the university and the former Minister of Education Ruel Reid are conducted.
“Given that the report from the investigations, which are being conducted by the Office of the Auditor General, has not been made public, Professor Pinnock has indicated that in the interest of transparency he should continue to be on leave until the details of the probe have been made public,” a statement from the CMU a short while ago said.
The probe is linked to corruption allegations involving Reid.
