Leeroy Williams new Mobay mayor

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Councillor for the Montego Bay North Division in St James, Leeroy Williams, is the new mayor of the second city.

He was installed at a special sitting of the St James Municipal Corporation at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, James, on Sunday.

Williams, who will also serve as chairman of the Municipal Corporation, replaces Homer Davis, who stepped down from the post after being elected to the House of Representatives in the September 3 general election.

Davis, who is now Member of Parliament for St James Southern, performed the symbolic robing of the new mayor, which marks the transition of leadership.

Councillor for the Montego Bay South Division, Richard Vernon, was elected deputy mayor.