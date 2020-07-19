Legal Aid Council providing quality legal services

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Legal Aid Council says the ability to provide timely and quality legal services to the public remains a top priority.

Executive Director Hugh Faulkner said the mission is beginning to gain widespread traction, as many people have been gaining easy access to legal aid and have been experiencing positive results.

Faulkner said that the results have been achieved through carefully designed community outreach programmes, and a gradual buy-in to the council's vision of providing effective representation in a manner that engenders public trust and confidence.

He said that for the 2018/2019 fiscal year, the council provided duty counsel to 3,331 people.

“In other words, 3,331 Jamaicans had an attorney present to advise them of their rights during question-and-answer sessions with the police,” he said.

“I have often maintained that justice delayed is justice denied, so we have a rapid response policy to duty counsel,” he added.

“Once we receive a request for duty counsel, an attorney is assigned immediately, so that people will not have to needlessly spend the night behind bars,” Faulkner said.

He described duty counsel as a system under the Ministry of Justice, which provides free legal representation for detainees at the identification parade, question-and-answer sessions by the police, lockup visits, and for posting applications for station or court bail.

The executive director said the representation is undertaken by an assigned duty counsel drawn from an approved list.

Recently, a new list consisting of more than 500 attorneys was approved by the council for distribution to police stations islandwide.

“From the moment you are taken into custody, our duty counsel lawyers must respond to you, as we have to treat it as a rapid response matter against a citizen losing his or her liberty,” Faulkner said.

He also noted that for the 2018/2019 period, a total of 3,648 cases were completed, including matters concerning expungement and appeals.