Legal Aid Council to launch website

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Legal Aid Council (LAC) will be launching its first official website on September 4, to increase citizens' access to information and services provided by the Council.

“The LAC is seeking to expand its reach across the length and breadth of Jamaica, so with our Justice Mobile Unit and our new website the public will have access to updated information on how to make use of our services,” Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council, Hugh Faulkner, said.

Faulkner highlighted that the website will be interactive and people can expect an expedited response to their concerns, queries and requests.

“The website will provide information on key constitutional rights that each citizen has, including a summary of children's rights,” he said.

The LAC's website will be launched at the Ministry of Justice, Kingston headquarters at 10:00 am with special guests including the Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Sancia Bennett-Templer.

“We sought to institute the website without an expansive outlay of capital, so we used the services and resources within the Ministry of Justice,” Faulkner noted.

Currently, the Legal Aid Council has more than 200 Senior Counsels who can be assigned to cases involving murders, and 11 Queen's Counsels who are available.

“For the past year, we had 2,931 matters resolved before the Parish Court and 510 matters were completed in the Gun Court. Some 836 matters were completed before the circuit court, and we assisted 36 Jamaicans to make their appeal in the Appellate Court,” Faulkner said.

He said that with the Council's new interactive website being launched, the numbers are expected to increase, as more people will have access to affordable legal representation and advice.