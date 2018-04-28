Legal Assistance Project starts in Manchester today

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Porus Primary School Alumni Association, called the Ackee Tree Group, will start its Legal Assistance Project in the parish today.

In collaboration with the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), Ministry of Justice and the Legal Aid Council, guidance will be given in areas such as the expungement of criminal records, making a Will, acquiring land titles and child custody and maintenance.

Beverley Tulloch-Danvers, coordinator of the Legal Assistance Project and former vice principal at the Porus Primary School, said the event is scheduled to take place on the fourth Saturday of every month and is open to all residents.

She told OBSERVER ONLINE that the team that will be out at the Trinity Baptist Church in Porus today is prepared to see as many people as possible between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm.

Registration fee is $100 and will take place at 9:00am. The legal advice is of no cost to residents.

The Legal Assistance Project is an initiative of president of the Ackee Tree Group, Hopeton Brandford, a past student of Porus Primary who now practices as a lawyer in California.

Tulloch-Davers said that the collaboration is only for the initial event but going forward at least two lawyers will be on hand to provide advice.

Other projects organised by the relatively new Ackee Tree Group, primarily for the development of Porus, are scholarship awards to students, a mentorship programme and a recognition function for community stalwarts.

Alicia Sutherland