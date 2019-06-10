ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Legalising obeah an insult to the national anthem

Dear Editor,

I will begin my letter with this: Some years ago, there was an intelligent lady, by the name of Terry, who used to host a night, call-in programme on one of our radio stations. I don't remember the name of the programme but it was a predictive one that had to do with the future.

So, many people used to call Terry, mostly women, for a revelation of what would befall them. And she told them if and when they would find a spouse or who they will marry and the type of person they would come in contact with, etc. And they were happy for the good words from Terry. But where is Terry? Is she still alive? Would we say that she was a fortune teller or a psychic?

The nation has been dragged to attention with a statement by the Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, for the repeal of the 100-year-old Obeah Act. In my opinion, the minister has made a downgrading and unusual call. And many of us are in shock, to hear such a demonic suggestion from him. From a different perspective, obeah can be harmful and detrimental to us; so he should never have brought that to the limelight. Shame on you Mr Chuck!

A powerful and dynamic prophetess of God, whom we always listen to said: "Legalising obeah is an insult to the National Anthem." She further said: "The greatest obeah is not being a Christian. The greatest obeah is not serving God." That was a good and wise comment from the prophetess.

Jamaica needs a spiritual awakening; we need more love and compassion for each other not the repeal of the Obeah Act or for it to be legalised.

Thank you very much.

Yours truly,

Donald J Mckoy