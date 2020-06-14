Leon Bailey welcomes baby boy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae Boyz star and winger for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, Leon Bailey welcomed a baby boy this morning.

Leverkusen confirmed the birth of Bailey's son on social media.

Asked on Twitter if Bailey was injured, the club responded: “Nope, he became a father this morning”. In a subsequent tweet, it confirmed that the baby was a boy.

Bailey has been playing over for Bundesliga campaigner Leverkusen since 2017.

Fans were concerned about his absence from the teams line up.