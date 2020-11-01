Leslie Harrow appointed new ODPEM director-general
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie has announced the appointment of Leslie Harrow as the new director-general of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), effective Monday, November 2.
McKensie said Harrow has over 23 years of service in the public sector, including over 18 in various strategic, logistical and other organisational leadership capacities in the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
“I am confident that his skills and experience will serve the Agency and the country well. He assumes office at a particularly busy time, as the ODPEM discharges its responsibilities in the midst of the current, intense weather systems,” the minister said.
He also expressed appreciation to the agency's Acting Director-General, Richard Thompson, who will now revert to his substantive role as deputy director-general.
“As Jamaica's disaster management agency, the ODPEM has been a critical part of the process of protecting the people of Jamaica for over 40 years, and will continue to be an essential institution as we work to manage and recover from the effects of COVID-19, as well as climatic events,” added McKenzie.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy