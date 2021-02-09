Liberty Latin America highlights the need for safe Internet access for all

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Liberty Latin America (LLA) is observing Safer Internet Day today, February 9, as its subsidiaries across Latin America and the Caribbean promote the need for safe access for all. The day is being observed internationally under the theme, “Together for a better Internet”.

Local communications and technology firm Flow – a subsidiary of LLA, has extended the period of recognition and will observe Safer Internet Week from February 8-12 with several activities geared at increasing the awareness of safe online practices among young people and seniors.

The week's line-up included a Teen Summit today, Kids' Table Talk (session for pre-teens) on Wednesday, February 10, and a Seniors' Forum on Thursday, February 11. Each event focuses on the overarching goal of encouraging online safety but tackles the subject from a different perspective in keeping with the needs of the audience. Topics include combating cyber bullying for pre-teens, overcoming online stalking for teens, navigating online banking and avoiding phishing emails for seniors, and the avenues available to alert the authorities when there has been a violation. All activities will be held virtually.

“With the increased online usage during this pandemic, we are even more aware of our responsibility as a leading internet service provider (ISP) to promote safe internet practices,” shared Kayon Mitchell, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement at Flow.

Mitchell continued, “As we continue to bring more communities across Jamaica into the online space, provide broadband to schools and drive digital inclusion, it is important that all groups, but especially our young people and seniors, have the necessary support to help them navigate the space. Our activities are geared towards not only highlighting the pitfalls, but also the benefits of being online and what support is available when persons use the internet irresponsibly.”

The activities for Safer Internet Week can be viewed on the Flow Jamaica Facebook and YouTube pages along with the Jamaica Observer's website.

Other organisations across the LLA group are hosting a range of initiatives to raise awareness about internet safety across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Felipe Ruiz Rivillas, VP, Information Security (CISO), Liberty Latin America, commented, “In our industry, we see first-hand how important access to the digital world is and the impact it can have on helping communities to grow and thrive. However, we must also raise awareness and educate users on how to engage safely and responsibly. Safer Internet Day is a great reminder that we must always equip users with the knowledge and tools to help safeguard themselves in our digital environment.”

According to LLA, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital connectivity adoption and highlighted the need to expand access. It is not simply work or study from home; it is from anywhere in the world (a shopping centre, a cafe, an airport, etc). The user now sets the safety perimeter, and they need to ensure it is as strong as possible.