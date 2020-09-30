Lice infestation linked to girl's death; parents charged
GEORGIA, USA (AP) — A 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years, investigators said.
The new details on the August death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday after which Wilkinson County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell agreed there was enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine "Katie" Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury. The couple was also charged with second-degree child cruelty.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Special Agent Ryan Hilton testified that medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia, WMAZ-TV reported. The GBI earlier said the girl suffered "excessive physical pain due to medical negligence," although the autopsy results are not yet complete.
Hilton testified that, at the time of her death, Kaitlyn had "the most severe" lice infestation that the GBI's office had ever seen, and it may have lasted on and off for at least three years. He said he believed repeated bites from the lice lowered her blood iron levels, which likely caused the anemia, and may have triggered the cardiac attack.
Her mother also told investigators Kaitlyn had not bathed within the last week and a half before she died.
When agents got to the home in August, the inside was filthy and in disrepair with vermin covering the mattress, stuffed animals and other furniture in Kaitlyn's room, Hilton said.
Neighbours told agents they hadn't seen Kaitlyn playing around the house for the last month and a half to two months before her death.
Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) documents show that Kaitlyn's two brothers were removed from Horton and Yozviak's home because of unsanitary conditions.
In 2008, DFCS opened another case around the time Kaitlyn was born, after the parents decided not to give her up for adoption.
The agency didn't receive any reports on the family until 2018 where files show a call indicating the home was "bug-infested, (with) excessive cats, and hazardous conditions."
Kaitlyn was briefly placed with her aunt, and returned to her parents' home six days later.
The agency didn't hear from the family again until after she died. The last entry in the file is heavily redacted and concerns a conversation between GBI and child welfare authorities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy