Lifeguard stabs man who argued with his father — police
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Officers arrested 33-year-old Christopher Noble after he allegedly stabbed a man who was arguing with his father on Burwood Beach, Coopers Pen in Trelawny on Friday, November 27.
Noble is a lifeguard of Coopers Pen in the parish. He was charged with wounding with intent.
According to the Falmouth police, about 6:00 pm, the complainant had an argument with Noble's father. The police said Noble intervened and allegedly used a knife to stab the complainant.
The complainant was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition, the police said.
Noble was arrested and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy