Lifeguard stabs man who argued with his father — police

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Officers arrested 33-year-old Christopher Noble after he allegedly stabbed a man who was arguing with his father on Burwood Beach, Coopers Pen in Trelawny on Friday, November 27.

Noble is a lifeguard of Coopers Pen in the parish. He was charged with wounding with intent.

According to the Falmouth police, about 6:00 pm, the complainant had an argument with Noble's father. The police said Noble intervened and allegedly used a knife to stab the complainant.

The complainant was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition, the police said.

Noble was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.