Lifespan encourages healthy lifestyle for staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Lifespan Spring Water Limited, operating out of Buff Bay, Portland, is leading the charge to safeguard the health and well-being of its staff, as well as visitors to its compound.

The company has announced that its water is now the only beverage option available to staff and visitors – via its café on the compound.

Chief executive officer Nayana Williams told OBSERVER ONLINE that the company is now heavily focused on promoting good health as it relates to the overall well-being of its staff by removing all flavoured and sugary beverage drink options from its café offerings.

“Effective immediately, we only serve Lifespan Spring Water as the beverage of choice at our Lifespan Café,” said Williams.

She added “This is a part of our corporate social responsibility and it is being done in an attempt to promote healthy lifestyle changes. We want to encourage as many people as we can to live a full and healthy lifestyle. It is also very important that we are conscious of what we use to fuel our bodies.

“So far we have started the process of eliminating all sugary beverages from our café. The company also provides a fully subsidised balanced lunch for all members of staff. The food prepared for our staff has a healthy balance of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and fibres from vegetables and legumes," she said.

According to Williams, the daily lunch menu at the café includes a vegetarian dish, a combination of meat choices as well as fish.

“We have also constructed an outdoor barbecue pit where traditional jerk foods are prepared. We have also subscribed to the Jamaica Moves initiative- thus encouraging employees to get and remain physically active.

“We also had an exercise programme, three times per week, with assistance from a trainer, for the duration of one hour per day. But as a result of COVID-19, we were forced to temporary suspend that program, which we hope to continue, once normality has returned,” declared Williams.

Lifespan Spring Water is the region's largest producer of naturally alkaline spring water and distributes its products in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and the United Kingdom.

The Buff Bay facility is situated on more than 40 acres of land with multiple spring water sources. The current spring being abstracted from has a flow rate of over 1,000 gallons of natural spring water per minute.