Liguanea Avenue in Kingston to be closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Liguanea Avenue in Kingston will be closed to vehicular traffic effective tomorrow.

The National Works Agency (NWA) said the closure is to facilitate the demolition and replacement of a defective single lane bridge located along the roadway.

The agency said the bridge replacement project, valued at $28 million, commenced in April of this year and is scheduled to last for four months.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said that since the start of the project, preliminary activities have been undertaken to include the erection of a pedestrian bridge.

He said that infrastructure belonging to utility companies, have been removed from the structure and detour roads have been rehabilitated.

During the closure, the agency said motorists wishing to access Liguanea Avenue will have detours along which they can elect to travel.

The detour roads include East Kings House Road, Paddington Terrace, Barbican Road, Hope Road, Richings Avenue, Sandy Park Road and East Kings House Avenue. Detour signs have already been erected to direct motorists.

Motorists are being asked to exercise caution during the closure and to obey the instructions of flag persons.