Lisa Hanna announces bid for PNP presidency

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, Lisa Hanna, today announced her intention to run for president of the party.

“After careful consideration, prayer, and discussion with my family, constituents, and fellow comrades, I have decided to offer myself in service of the PNP as its president,” Hanna said in a statement.

"I know the challenges ahead, but I am ready." she added.

“The PNP is at a crossroads, and Jamaica expects us to meet the moment. The party must begin the internal healing process immediately, and move forward together in unity, if we are to be the strong opposition the country needs now" she said.

“The strategy of moving forward must include the widest consultation and inclusiveness to shape the future of the People's National Party and the future government it will form,” she noted.

Hanna, who is the current party treasurer and shadow minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, said she has reflected on the message from the people, and affirms that "not only am I the person that can lead the party, to regain the confidence of all of our people, but the woman that will.”

If successful, Hanna would be the second woman to lead the party, following former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller.

The MP said she has been active on the ground with councillor/ candidates and the people across her constituency since the September 3 general election.

“The people of SESA and I are committed to working together in building bridges and improving our foundation. This I believe may serve as a catalyst in improving and transforming the party, as I must lead by example,” she said.

“We as a party, have been distracted by internal conflict for too long, and it has kept us away from our purpose, and the people of Jamaica have seen that, they have told us so loudly. This transformational movement is not done singularly, or by sitting on the fence thinking about change – Comrades, this shift starts with us. I too remember the electricity of the past, when the people moved with consensus – in power. Let's bring back the love and reimagine the party's purpose and chart our path collectively for 2020 and beyond.”