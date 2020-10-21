Lisa Hanna to be nominated at noon today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Lisa Hanna is to be nominated at midday today for the November 7 election for a new party leader to succeed Dr Peter Phillips.
Hanna, who will be accompanied by the 12 electors signing her nomination form, will present her papers and pay the fee to members of the party Election Monitoring Committee at the party headquarters, 89 Old Hope Road.
Hanna's camp said that due to COVID-19 protocols, no large crowds will be mobilised, but there will be a staging area at the National Arena car park to accommodate the 150 people allowed for outdoor events.
Hanna is a four-term Member of Parliament representing the PNP rural stronghold of St Ann South Eastern, recruited by the first woman president of the party, former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller.
Hanna is a former minister of youth, responsible for landmark achievements during her tenure, including the recognition of the Blue and John Crow Mountains as a World Heritage Site.
She currently serves as treasurer and an officer of the party and was chief party spokesperson during the recent general election.
