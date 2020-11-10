Lisa Hanna to miss Golding's swearing-in ceremony

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lisa Hanna will miss this morning's swearing in of People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding due to illness.

In a statement today Hanna revealed that she was ordered by her doctors to stay home for the next four days due to severe chest cold and sinus complications.

Hanna said that on receiving the invitation she called the incoming party leader to inform him and to extend her best wishes.

Hanna and Golding faced off over the weekend to become PNP President. Golding defeated her by 296 votes.

Hanna said that Leader of Opposition Business Phillip Paulwell was also advised of her absence for today's Parliamentary sitting.