Lisa Hanna wins judicial recount

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament elect Lisa Hanna will retain her role as the Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, following a judicial recount.

Election day results showed Hanna defeating the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Delroy Grantson by only 14 votes, a margin which later increased to 32 following an initial recount.

The judicial recount, which was requested by the JLP, was completed today and had Hanna winning by 31 votes.

In a statement today, Hanna thanked God and her constituents again for returning her to the post.

“Now that the magisterial recount is over, we are ready to move forward,” Hanna said.

“The people of SESA have been clear in their message, that notwithstanding the constituency projects and infrastructure improvements made over the last four years, they need more. This year has been particularly challenging for us as people's lives and livelihoods have been adversely affected and their immediate needs and concerns are central to their physical survival,” she added.

Hanna said that as she prepares to return to Parliament on behalf of the people she is “committed to delivering better service for the people of SESA.”

She urged her supporters and fellow comrades to begin the hard work of listening to the people, and rebuilding with renewed purpose.

“The work continues. The people have delivered a message and we must listen. Jamaicans are facing unprecedented times, and as I have said already, we absolutely have to 'lick a new gear and meet this moment,” she said.