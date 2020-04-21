List of new COVID-19 measures announced by the Government today

KINGSTON, Jamaica - OBSERVER ONLINE publishes the list of the new measures announced today (April 20) by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The changes in curfew and lockdown hours and other measures are listed below.



Educational institutions closed up to May 31, 2020. Online education will continue during this time or remote education.

Borders remain closed to the 31st of May, 2020. Subject to organized re-entry of Jamaicans by the GOJ.

ALL BPOs closed for 14 days starting Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 12:01 am ending on May 6, 2020.

WFH orders extended for another 14 days.

Stay at home orders extended for a further 14 days. 70 years and over, ill, nonessential business must stay home.

Respiratory symptoms or flu like symptoms: stay home but also indoors and isolated. Reach out to MOH via jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm

Curfews to be tightened in light of happenings after Easter, New national curfews hours:

Jamaica's National curfew starts at 6:00pm and ends at 6:00am daily moving forward. Beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Work hours adjusted are now 8:00am to 4:00 pm in line with the National Curfew.

JUTC and PPV registered taxis are allowed to be on the road from 5:00am to 7:00pm. But there must be no passengers in vehicles from 5:00am to 6:00am and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Supermarkets, corner shops and pharmacies are to close at 5:00 pm during the National Curfew.

Markets will be open all week except on Sunday from 6:00am to 4:00pm.

Wearing of masks is now MANDATORY in all public places, including passenger vehicles.

Prohibition on gathering continues for 14 days .

Social/Physical distancing orders are changed from 3ft to 6ft.

St Catherine UPDATE

Borders remain closed in St Catherine.

Days for movement adjusted.

New measures as of Wednesday April 22, 2020.

Wednesday April 22, 2020 is a shopping day with operational hours in line with the National Curfew. 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Establishments will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Thursday is stocking day for stores, they are not open to the public.

Friday and Saturday are shopping days with operational hours in line with the National Curfew. 6:00am to 6:00pm. Establishments will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Sunday is a no movement day. However restocking allowed for businesses.

Monday is a shopping day with operational hours in line with the National Curfew. 6:00am to 6:00pm. Establishments will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Tuesday is a no movement day.

Pharmacies are open from Wednesday to Tuesday, however on no movement days they are only permitted to dispense pharmaceutical products.

Bars, amusement places remain closed.

New curfew rules start at 6:00 pm on Wednesday April 22, 2020.