'Little Man' charged with robbery with aggravation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police charged a higgler with robbery with aggravation on Monday following an incident that took place on Luke Lane in Kingston on Thursday, April 9.
Charged is 51-year-old Paul Porter, otherwise called 'Little Man', of Walsh Avenue, Duhaney Park in Kingston 20.
Reports are that the complainant was exiting a wholesale when he was pounced upon by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. They reportedly proceeded to rob him of $25,000 and then escaped on foot in the area.
The police said Porter was subsequently arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.
He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish court on Friday, August 14.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy