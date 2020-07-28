'Little Man' charged with robbery with aggravation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police charged a higgler with robbery with aggravation on Monday following an incident that took place on Luke Lane in Kingston on Thursday, April 9.

Charged is 51-year-old Paul Porter, otherwise called 'Little Man', of Walsh Avenue, Duhaney Park in Kingston 20.

Reports are that the complainant was exiting a wholesale when he was pounced upon by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. They reportedly proceeded to rob him of $25,000 and then escaped on foot in the area.

The police said Porter was subsequently arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish court on Friday, August 14.