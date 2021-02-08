Live firing at Green Bay Range starts Wednesday; secure livestock urges JDF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be conducting live firing exercises at the Green Bay Range in St Catherine from Wednesday to Friday this week.

As such, the JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers during this exercise. However, the army said every effort must be made to secure livestock during this period.

Residents are also asked not to interfere with and/or move caution signs or flags.

The JDF said that in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, please report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone number (876) 960–8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960–8776.