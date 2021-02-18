Live firing at Green Bay Range this Friday, Saturday — JDF

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising that it will be conducting live firing exercises at the Green Bay Range in St Catherine tomorrow and Saturday.

The JDF advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers during this exercise; however, every effort must be made to secure livestock during this period.

Residents are being urged not to interfere with and/or move caution signs or flags.

In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, it can be reported to the JDF Headquarters at telephone number (876) 960–8776.