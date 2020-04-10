Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) - Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but is not showing symptoms of the disease, his family said Friday.
The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker, who started his career at Celtic, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.
"He was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness," said a family statement.
"Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.
"Prior to his admission to hospital, he had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.
"He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead."
Dalglish won the Scottish league title with Celtic as a player on four occasions before signing for Liverpool in 1977.
At Anfield, he captured eight English league titles, three FA Cups and three European Cups during a glittering 13-year stint as a player and in two managerial spells.
In his Liverpool playing career, he scored 172 goals in 515 games.
As well as his role in Liverpool's golden era in the 1970s and 1980s, Dalglish received plaudits for supporting victims' families after 96 fans died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.
He also went on to coach Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1995.
Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, now manager of Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, posted a picture to his Instagram page of Dalglish with one of his daughters, with the message: "Get well soon king."
Former team-mate Terry McDermott tweeted: "Thinking of my big pal @kennethdalglish - hoping he makes a speedy recovery from this awful virus".
Dalglish, who also made more than 100 international appearances for Scotland, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.
"Kenny would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation's attention at this extraordinary time," added the family statement on Friday.
"He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family's privacy is respected.
"He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate."
The coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 9,000 people in Britain, while the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed Friday close to 74,000.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy