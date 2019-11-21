Lizard in courtroom interrupts Tesha Miller trial

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A lizard in the jury box at the Home Circuit Court prompted a five-minute break in the ongoing trial against Tesha Miller.

About 11:00 am, the presence of the lizard was brought to the attention of presiding judge Justice Georgiana Fraser, who instructed the registrar to remove it.

The judge also suggested a five-minute break and asked the jurors to return to the deliberation room.

Miller, a welder, is accused of ordering the murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) Chairman Douglas Chambers in 2008.

Racquel Porter