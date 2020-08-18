Lloyd 'Mozy' Gillings implores South Trelawny to vote for him
TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Defeated by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for South Trelawny in the last General Election, Lloyd 'Mozy' Gillings says he is using Nomination Day to secure support in the upcoming election by highlighting the “needs of the constituency”.
"I am feeling very excited. Moving into the General Election, my confidence is 10 out of 10. This is my time now. This missing person (refers to Dalrymple-Philibert) has been sitting here for over 15 years and there is a lot to be done for South Trelawny. We have the Cockpit Country to save and to date, we don't hear nothing from the Member of Parliament," explained Gillings.
"When I become the next Member of Parliament, my first mission is to save the Cockpit Country and second is to put water in South Trelawny in the first 90 days and I already have the plans on how I'm going to do it," Gillings continued.
Gillings was the JLP councillor for the Albert Town Division in South Trelawny before he crossed the floor to join the People's National Party on July 11, 2013.
He further challenged Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert in the 2016 General Elections as the PNP's candidate which resulted in defeat when he received 4,528 votes while Dalrymple-Philibert polled 6,332 votes.
Onome Sido
