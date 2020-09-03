Lloyd 'Mozy' Gillings says COVID-19 has affected his voter turnout
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — With just under an hour left before the polls are closed, Lloyd 'Mozy' Gillings, People's National Party candidate for Trelawny Southern, is expressing concern at what he says is a low voter turnout in the constituency.
"My major concern is that we are moving at a very slow pace. I think that has affected voter turnout. They are very scared of catching this coronavirus and I believe most of them have some issues with that," stated Gillings.
Gillings, who is going up against Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, voted at his designated polling station in the Albert Town Division.
According to him, his first mission if elected as Member of Parliament is to save the Cockpit Country, and second, to put water in South Trelawny in the first 90 days of his tenure.
Gillings was the JLP Councillor for the Albert Town Division in South Trelawny before he crossed the floor to join the PNP on July 11, 2013.
He further challenged Dalrymple-Philibert in the 2016 general elections as the PNP's candidate which resulted in defeat when he received 4,528 votes, while Dalrymple-Philibert polled 6,332 votes.
Onome Sido
