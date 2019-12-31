Local Romaine lettuce safe, but ban on imports still in place

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries is advising consumers and traders that locally grown Romaine lettuce is safe for consumption. However, the ban on imported Romaine lettuce is still in effect.

The ministry reiterated its public notice during the holiday season to remind the public that no Romaine lettuce is being imported into Jamaica. However, the locally grown variety is safe and available for sale.

The ministry said it continues to work with farmers to ensure that locally grown lettuce, including the Romaine variety, are grown at the highest standards and meet the production safety standards for green leafy vegetables.

The suspension on importation is in wake of the US Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration continuing to investigate the outbreak of illnesses in several states, which have been linked to consuming contaminated Romaine lettuce.

These contaminants pose a serious threat to public health, causing diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, among other illnesses.