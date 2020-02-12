Local church group gives Black River Hospital $3.9-m in equipment

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – The Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth has received furniture and medical equipment, valued at $3.9 million, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Santa Cruz branch.

The donation, which includes two gas stoves, two delivery beds, 21 blood pressure machines, six pulse oximeters, four nebulizers and ten wall fans, was handed over to the hospital on Monday, February 10, the Southern Regional Health Authority said in a release.

Noting that the donation will have an immediate impact on the services that the hospital provides, Senior Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr Sheriff Imoru, lauded the church group for its kind donation.

“At the Black River Hospital, we are constantly trying to provide healthcare at a high standard. The equipment and furniture that have been donated are well needed and will add to the effective management of our patients,” Dr Imoru was quoted as saying.

The Senior Medical Officer added that “Healthcare requires great support and we are truly grateful. A blood pressure machine may seem small but it is so important in the management of a patient. We have high numbers of persons with respiratory issues and so the hospital utilises these medical equipment perhaps every 15 to 30 minutes. These gifts will go a far way in helping the staff members to provide improved services.”