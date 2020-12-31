Local gov't minister announces closure of Pigeon Cay

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has announced the immediate closure of Pigeon Cay off the island’s southern coast.

This, the ministry said, follows a range of incidents involving people using offshore locations for hosting parties in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Order.

“This now takes to three in total, the number of cays that have been closed and will remain closed by the order. A few days ago, Lime Cay and Maiden Cay were closed, after the receipt of reports of flagrant breaches of the COVID-19 protocols taking place there, and it is our information that persons had started to shift the illegal parties to Pigeon Cay,” McKenzie said.

“The police and the JDF Coast Guard will be enforcing the Order to ensure that no gatherings of any kind occur on these cays. I want to say to the persons who are organising these events, and to those attending them, that you know that what you are doing is illegal, and you run the risk of prosecution,” he continued.

“I also want to thank all the persons who have been reporting breaches to me, to the ministry, and also sharing what they know on social media. We continue to work to ensure public health and safety as we navigate and manage this pandemic,” the minister added.