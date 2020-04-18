Lockdown chaos as St Catherine residents flock streets for supplies

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — From as early as 7:00 am today, scores of residents in the parish of St Catherine, which has been under lockdown since Wednesday, took to the streets to buy supplies during the allotted hours, causing chaos at some locations.



St Catherine was placed on a seven-day lockdown by the Government after a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive tests, mainly associated with the Alorica business process outsourcing entity in the parish.



Food outlets in the areas of Portmore and Spanish Town is the place mainly being impacted by the surge of shoppers, who are seeking to stock up on supplies.



One Portmore resident, who gave her name as Lisa, said: “I am now at the Independence City plaza… It is unbelievable… coming out here this morning to conduct my business, it is just unbelievable. The food stores and pharmacy have long lines, mi nuk know how long we can keep this up. God have to help wi with this one.”



Another shopper in Portmore told OBSERVER ONLINE that she was not expecting the crowd that greeted her.



“I came out from as early as 6:00 am with mi tea, because I know it was going to be difficult. But lawd man, mi neva expect dis,” Rosetta said. “Dis a madness! The place dem pack up… wi need help.”



According to another woman in Portmore, who gave her name as Jean, she is holding out despite the crowd.



“I reached the plaza at 6:30 this morning, and already there were lines all over the place. This is really difficult and I am worrying a lot. A lot of people don't understand how difficult it is, but I have to get some things for my family, so I will tough it out,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.