London statue of Haile Selassie destroyed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — British broadcaster BBC is reporting that a bust of former Ethiopian leader Haile Selassie was destroyed in a park in Wimbledon, south-west London Tuesday evening.

They say police are investigating the incident, which took place in Cannizaro Park.

The BBC said the damage appears to be linked to unrest in Ethiopia sparked after a popular singer, Hachalu Hundessa, was shot dead earlier this week.

Haile Selassie, born Lij Tafari Makonnen was Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974. He is revered as the returned messiah of the Bible, among the Jamaica-born Rastafarian movement.