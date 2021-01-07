Long-term well rehab work to disrupt water supply for some St Catherine residents
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that operations at the Angels #2 Well in St Catherine will be suspended from Monday January 11 to Monday, February 15 to facilitate well rehabilitation activities at the facility.
This work is necessary to safeguard the viability of the well and to improve overall efficiency of water supply operations, the NWC said.
The company said alternative measures are being implemented to provide supply during this period.
“Notwithstanding this, some customers will experience low water pressure or no water supply conditions during service hours. Where these challenges exist, trucked water arrangements will be implemented to assist the affected customers,” NWC said.
Areas to be affected include Angel Estate 1 & 2, Angels Grove, Dam Head, Angels Vista and Angels Arcadia.
