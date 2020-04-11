Long lines at some supermarkets as Jamaicans deal with 3:00 pm curfew start
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Several supermarkets in Kingston and St Andrew were greeted with long lines from the opening of these establishments this morning (April 11).
This as Jamaicans did their shopping early in order to return home before the 3:00 pm start to the 'stay at home' order issued by Prime Minister Andrew Holness earlier this week.
When OBSERVER ONLINE visited some of these supermarkets it was obvious that operators of these entities were abiding by the Government's social gathering order by allowing only a limited amount of shoppers inside their establishments.
A breakdown of the new curfew hours as announced by the prime minister:
Holy Thursday (April 9) – 8:00 pm – 7:00 am (Friday)
Good Friday (April 10) – 3:00 pm to 7:00 am
Easter Saturday (April 11) – 3:00 pm – 7:00 am
Holy Sunday (April 12) – 3:00 pm – 7:00 am
Easter Monday (April 13) – 3:00 pm – 5:00 am
After Monday up to Tuesday, April 21, 2020
9:00 pm – 5:00 am
