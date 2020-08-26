Longmore raps Campbell for 'inappropriate' mental illness joke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Senator Dr Saphire Longmore has expressed disappointment with Dr Dayton Campbell's “disparaging comment regarding mental illness” during last night's national political debate.

The first of three debates kicked off last night, with teams from the JLP and the People's National Party (PNP) responding to questions from a panel of journalists, as well as Jamaicans on social media.

During the debate, Campbell made a joke about mental illness saying that even in the very room where the debates were being held, people suffer from mental illness but “not on this side (the PNP team)”.

His comment was met with backlash across social media as many deemed it inappropriate.

In a release today, Dr Longmore, who is also a consultant psychiatrist, said: “This utterance he made would have been distasteful from any participant on the stage, however from him, a known medical professional, it was even more disappointing and out rightly unprofessional.”

“It is truly unfortunate that Dr Campbell, with his medical background, seeking to be re-elected to representational office, would find it appropriate to add to the stigmatisation of persons affected by mental illness, with his unfortunate quip,” she continued.

“I sincerely hope Dr Campbell recognises his grave unprofessionalism and makes his apology as public as was his error in his attempt at scoring political points,” said Longmore, herself a medical doctor.