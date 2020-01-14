Look out for signs of domestic abuse – JCF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging the public to be aware of signs of domestic abuse, following three recent incidents which ended tragically.

Noting that domestic violence also includes family violence and child abuse, the JCF said it consists of behaviours through which the perpetrators — intimate partners, spouses, etc — seek to exercise power and control over their partners through the use of physical violence and/or verbal abuse, emotional abuse, threats, intimidation, stalking and harassment.

The different forms of abuse which citizens should be aware of include:

Psychological/mental/emotional abuse – This is abuse which deliberately destroys your self-confidence. It makes you feel useless, stupid or like you're going crazy. It can be described as a type of brainwashing where you believe that everything that goes wrong is your fault.

Verbal abuse – The abuser will be constantly putting you down, calling you names, making you feel worthless, or making comments about your competence. It can also include threats of physical abuse.

Financial abuse – You are not allowed to have a say in how the money is spent, are refused money for family needs, or are made to get into debt for the other person.

Sexual abuse – Being forced to have unwanted sexual contact or being drugged prior to unwanted sexual contact.

Physical abuse – Physical abuse can take many forms – from pushing, poking, biting, burning, slapping, hair pulling, strangulation, using a weapon, smashing things or hurting children or pets.

The JCF reminded citizens that its domestic violence centres offer professional counselling, referrals to appropriate agencies, follow-ups with clients, and credible and reliable information.

Counselling is provided by trained and certified volunteer counsellors and chaplains who are trained in handling domestic violence matters, the JCF added.

Contact the Domestic Violence Intervention (ICARE) Centres at:

Constant Spring – 876-702-5120 or 876-702-5121

Matilda's Corner – 876-978-6003 or

the nearest police station.