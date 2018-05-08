Lottery scam suspect arrested in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James man has been arrested for suspected breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) Special Provisions Act 2013, after police officers reportedly found identity information at a premises belonging to him.



According to the lawmen, files with the identify information of overseas residents were found during the analysis of the content of a laptop and a cellular phone, which were reportedly found when a team from the Lottery Scamming Task Force searched the property in Meggie Top, Spot Valley in St James.



The police said the search was conducted as part of an operation between the hours of 5:30 am and 9:00 am today.



The accused was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.