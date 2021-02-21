Lottery scammer offers cop $300k to avoid prosecution

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A lottery scammer and his co-conspirator were this month sentenced for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provision) Act when they pled guilty in the St James Parish Court.

They are Darlton Flemming and co-conspirator Kentroy McLaren of Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) noted that when Flemming was informed of the likely offences, he offered to bribe a member of the team $300,000 to avoid prosecution.

Flemming was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and to pay a fine of $300,000. He was also fined $200,000 or six months imprisonment for breaching the Corruption Prevention Act.

Meanwhile, McLaren was sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for two years with supervision and to pay a fine of $200,000 or six months imprisonment.

These sentences were handed down following guilty pleas on January 20, 2021 by both Flemming and McLaren to the offence of Possession of Identity Information. Flemming also pled guilty to Bribery.

Reports are that MOCA and the Jamaica Customs Agency's Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) conducted a joint operation at the Donald Sangster International Airport where both men were observed collecting packages from the FedEx Office.

The men were reportedly accosted, and a search of packages revealed a bank card bearing the credentials of a female.

The agency said the operation continued at the premises occupied by both Flemming and McLaren, where several phones and other devices used in lottery scamming activities were seized.

Both men were subsequently charged.