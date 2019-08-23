Lotto jackpot at $235m surpasses Super Lotto

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Supreme Ventures (SVL) Lotto jackpot now stands at a whopping $235 million and is currently larger than the gaming company's international Super Lotto jackpot.

This is the third time in SVL's history that the local Lotto has surged pass the $200 million mark and has triggered a rush at outlets across the island, the company said in a statement.

In February 2010, the jackpot escalated to $240 million when it was won with numbers 06, 07, 27, 33, 34 and 35, SVL said.

The Lotto jackpot again rolled over to a historic $395 million in 2015 before it was hit with the winning numbers 02, 05, 10, 11, 27 and 39 -- the highest jackpot won in Lotto history.

“We are just as excited as our players to see the Lotto jackpot escalate way past the $200 million mark. This homegrown jackpot will help one, or even more Jamaicans, realise their dreams and become overnight millionaires, but only if they have a ticket. With every draw the jackpot will only get bigger, so our players should make sure that they have as many tickets as possible for every opportunity to win,” said Vice President for Marketing Communications & Sponsorships, Gail Abrahams.

“We are eager and ready to hand that money over, so we want everyone to get their ticket and secure their chance to change their lives in an instant.”