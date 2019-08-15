Lotto jackpot now at historic $229m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supreme Ventures Limited's (SVL) Lotto jackpot now stands at a whopping $229 million and is currently even bigger than the gaming company's Super Lotto jackpot. This is the third time in SVL's history that the Lotto has surged passed the $200 million mark, the gaming company said in a release today.

In February 2010, the Lotto jackpot reached $240 million when it was won with numbers 06, 07, 27, 33, 34 and 35

The Lotto jackpot again rolled over to a historic $395 million in 2015 before it was hit with the winning numbers 02, 05, 10, 11, 27 and 39. This has been the highest jackpot won in Lotto history, SVL said.

“We are just as excited as our players to see the Lotto jackpot escalate way past the $200 million mark. This homegrown jackpot will help one, or even more Jamaicans, realise their dreams and become overnight millionaires, but only if they have a ticket,” SVL Vice President for Marketing, Communications & Sponsorships, Gail Abrahams was quoted as saying.

“With every draw the jackpot will only get bigger, so our players should make sure that they have as many tickets as possible for every opportunity to win,” she added.

According to Abrahams, “we are eager and ready to hand that money over, so we want everyone to get their ticket and secure their chance to change their lives in an instant.”

Lotto is a six-out-of-38 lottery game, in which six numbers are drawn from 1 to 38 plus a bonus ball.