Loud cheers as PNP President Golding arrives at NEC meeting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The arrival of newly elected President of the People's National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, caused a major stir on the grounds of Jamaica College in St Andrew, where a meeting of the Party's National Executive Council to select a new general secretary and party chair is underway.

Golding, making his arrival some moments after the start of the meeting of the decision making body, was heralded with music and loud cheers and chants from party supporters who thronged him, disrupting the remarks being made by outgoing General Secretary Julian Robinson.

"New boss, new boss," one supporter yelled.

The welcome given to presidential challenger Lisa Hanna seconded that given to Golding.

Hanna, who arrived just minutes before Golding, was greeted with screams and cheers and chants of "Lisa, Lisa," disrupting the moment of silence which was being observed on the inside in honour of people who have died.

While the cheers indicated that Hanna, who lost her bid for the presidency, was still hugely popular some people were not so taken.

"Yuh si har, she juss wheel har behind, she nuh hail nobody, me could nevah give har mi vote," one woman opined bitterly.

"Yeh she nuh hail nobody" a male counterpart commiserated.

The meeting continues.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis