Louisiana judge found guilty of crimes against juveniles
LOUISIANA, USA (AP) — A Louisiana judge was convicted Saturday of four sex crimes involving juveniles.
Prosecutors said District Judge Elzey "Jeff" Perrilloux groomed friends of his daughters as young as 14 and inappropriately touched several of them. Perrilloux denied touching any of the girls, who he said were like daughters to him.
Perrilloux denied the accusations as did his two daughters, who were present at the time of some of their father's alleged crimes, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
The six-member jury deliberated for an hour before finding Perilloux, 53, guilty on three felony counts of indecent behaviour with a juvenile. All of them were underage teens at the time of the episodes, which occurred during Perilloux's first year in office.
Ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron found Perilloux guilty of a fourth count, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Waldron scheduled sentencing for October 15. The felony counts of indecent behaviour with a juvenile carry sentences of up to seven years in prison.
Perilloux's trial began Tuesday in the same courtroom where he was sworn in as a judge for the 40th Judicial District. He has been suspended for more than two years pending the outcome of the criminal case.
