Louisiana reports 68 coronavirus-related deaths
LOUISIANA, United States — Louisiana health officials reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, marking the state's biggest jump in reported deaths since the outbreak began.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the figures on its website Sunday. The number of infections reported to the state also increased by more than 500 cases from 12,496 to 13,010.
Before Sunday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day was 60. The numbers represent when the tests were reported to the state, not necessarily when the infections or deaths occurred.
Louisiana and the New Orleans area have been an epicentre for the virus, and Governor John Bel Edwards has repeatedly warned of looming shortages for ventilators and intensive care units.
